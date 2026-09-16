L Catterton to invest $30 mn in southern restaurant chain Nandhana Foods
The global consumer-focused fund will acquire a minority stake, supporting the restaurant group's expansion in South India, entry into other markets and stronger operations
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
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Global consumer-focused investment fund L Catterton said on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to invest in Andhra cuisine focused restaurant chain Nandhana Foods Private Ltd. The investment fund will acquire a minority stake for $30 million, sources said.
“The investment will support Nandhana Foods’ next phase of growth and enable the group to achieve greater scale by leveraging L Catterton’s industry expertise and operating capabilities,” the investment fund said in a release.
Nandhana Foods has cultivated a loyal customer base serving authentic Andhra cuisine for over 30 years.
L Catterton partner Vikram Kumaraswamy said the investment company saw scope for “deepening and broadening” the chain’s presence in South India, besides entering new markets. “Nandhana Foods’ founding family has built a distinctive and scalable business with a strong consumer proposition and attractive unit economics. It has expanded the business in a disciplined manner and ensured that its restaurants remain anchored in high quality and consistency,” he added.
R Ravichandar, founder and managing director, Nandhana Foods said the restaurant chain plans to tap into L Catterton’s expertise to strengthen its operations. “We are pleased to partner with L Catterton, which has a track record of creating value for its portfolio companies across the world,” he said.
L Catterton has invested in around 30 restaurant businesses till date, Dishoom, P.F. Chang’s, Velvet Taco, Baja Fresh, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Cigierre, HUGE, Impresario, and Mendocino Farms, among others.
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Topics : Restaurant Investment south india
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:22 PM IST