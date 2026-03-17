L Catterton India fund raises $200 million, targets $400 million corpus

L Catterton, which formed an India consumer-focused joint venture in partnership with former Hindustan Unilever Chairman Sanjiv Mehta in 2024, has raised $200 million in the last year and has a fund size target of $400 million.

The fund has a greenshoe option of another $200 million which could take the fund size to $600 million.

Sanjiv Mehta, executive chairman at L Catterton India said at a roundtable that the Indian consumption story remains intact. “Today we are a $4 trillion economy… In the next 14-15 years, India could be a $16 trillion economy, with a delta of $12 trillion. 60 per cent of that would be private consumption. That is the reason why I believe India is going to be the consumption story.”

In the last one year, the fund has deployed half of the $200 million raised earlier. It intends to make seven to nine investments by the end of 2027, with the intention of deploying $300 million.

The average cheque size of each investment is about $50 million.

“That doesn't mean we are going to be dogmatic about it, but I think that would be a pretty high bar to go much below that, well below that, and where we have the right assets, or the right situations, where we can go above that, we will take co-investment. There are plenty of people who are willing to support us for the right deal,” Vikram Kumaraswamy, partner at L Catterton India, said.

From the India fund, along with the Asia fund, it has already invested in three companies — Farmley, Healing Hands Clinic and Haldiram’s.

The fund doesn't want to build a single category portfolio, he explained. “You would see we have invested in Haldiram’s, have also invested in Farmley, so we want to be a little bit diversified there. We also intend to diversify across business models,” Kumaraswamy added.

Healing Hands is a service-driven investment, and the rest are product-driven, he said. “We have got a bottom-up philosophy, and we've then got a top-down view on how we manage an overall portfolio,” he explained.