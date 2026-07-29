L&T bags major EPC order from Kuwait Oil Company for export facilities

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its energy business vertical has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for its key Jurassic Light Oil (JLO) export facilities and the upgrade of the existing export network. L&T classifies major orders as contracts valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope of the order includes the EPC of six new crude oil storage tanks, each with an operating capacity of 618,000 barrels, and associated facilities, on a lump-sum turnkey basis. The project also involves the installation of new pipelines and comprehensive upgrades to Kuwait's existing crude loading and export network to seamlessly accommodate increased production and enhance the country's crude handling capabilities.

"The development of the Jurassic Light Oil export infrastructure is an important investment in Kuwait's energy sector, and we are committed to supporting the country's energy ambitions through reliable and world-class project execution," said E S Sathyanarayanan, senior vice president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, and a member of the divisional board at L&T.

The order underscores the oil and gas sector's continued confidence in L&T's ability to execute complex hydrocarbon projects while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and operational excellence, the company said.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is a significant EPC business of L&T, which has delivered refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, fertiliser plants and cross-country pipeline projects.