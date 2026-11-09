Monday, November 09, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T bags 'significant' order from Noida Metro for Aqua Line extension

L&T bags 'significant' order from Noida Metro for Aqua Line extension

L&T said the project involves the partial design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct across two stretches, from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and from Depot Station to Boraki

Larsen & Toubro

L&T's Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has secured a “significant” order worth up to ₹2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension project.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has secured a “significant” order worth up to ₹2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension project.
 
L&T, a $32 billion Indian multinational, said in an exchange filing that the project involves the partial design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct across two stretches, from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and from Depot Station to Boraki.
 
The scope of work also includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, along with architectural finishes.
 
L&T is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services across multiple sectors and geographies.
 
 
The project is expected to improve regional connectivity and commuter accessibility across Noida's expanding urban landscape. It is scheduled to be completed within 36 months, the company said. Also Read | Morepen launches first US prescription generic, eyes further filings
 
This comes a week after L&T said it had bagged significant orders from a prestigious client for the construction of residential buildings in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and a commercial tower in Hyderabad.
 

More From This Section

Morepen Laboratories

Morepen launches first US prescription generic, eyes further filings

rainbow children hospital

Rainbow Children's Medicare plans ₹2,200 crore expansion by FY32

Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India

Amazon Pay's next customers are in small towns, and they want credit

Vimag labs

Vimag Labs bets on magnet-free motors, eyes ₹100 cr revenue in FY28

Hindalco

Hindalco flags coal shortage, expects 5% rise in aluminium production costs

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Noida Metro Rail L&T Construction

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:40 AM IST