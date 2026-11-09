L&T bags 'significant' order from Noida Metro for Aqua Line extension

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has secured a “significant” order worth up to ₹2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the construction of the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension project.

L&T, a $32 billion Indian multinational, said in an exchange filing that the project involves the partial design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct across two stretches, from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and from Depot Station to Boraki.

The scope of work also includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, along with architectural finishes.

L&T is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services across multiple sectors and geographies.

Also Read | Morepen launches first US prescription generic, eyes further filings The project is expected to improve regional connectivity and commuter accessibility across Noida's expanding urban landscape. It is scheduled to be completed within 36 months, the company said.

This comes a week after L&T said it had bagged significant orders from a prestigious client for the construction of residential buildings in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and a commercial tower in Hyderabad.