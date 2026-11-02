Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that it has bagged significant orders from a prestigious client for the construction of residential buildings in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and a commercial tower in Hyderabad.

L&T classifies orders in the range of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore as 'significant'.

The orders have been bagged by the residential, commercial buildings and factories business vertical of L&T.

In Mumbai, the company has secured an order for the construction of nine high-rise residential towers, comprising one basement and 50 floors each. In Bengaluru, it has won an order to construct nine residential towers with three basements and 25 floors each, the company said in a statement.

The commercial development in Hyderabad entails the construction of a premium commercial tower comprising five basements and 22 floors.

The business has also secured add-on orders for some of its ongoing projects.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.