Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a ultra-mega order in the West Asia for the development of multiple offshore facilities.

The company classifies orders worth over Rs 15,000 crore as 'ultra-mega'.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) will undertake the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The award of the project reinforces LTEH Offshore's long-standing presence in the West Asia and reflects the confidence placed by customers in its ability to deliver large and complex offshore projects safely, on schedule and to the highest quality standards.

Backed by integrated in-house engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication and installation capabilities and a fleet of vessels, LTEH Offshore has delivered some of the region's most challenging offshore developments.

Over the past four decades, the business has successfully executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and modifications, deepwater subsea structures and pipelines, and decommissioning programmes across global markets, it said.

Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.