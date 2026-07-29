L&T bets ₹5,000 crore to become Tier-1 supplier in auto electronics market

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced its entry into the automotive components sector, with plans to invest ₹5,000 crore over the next five years to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) motors, safety systems and connected-vehicle technologies at a new manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu.

The initiative is being driven through L&T's Electronic Products & Systems (EPS) business, headed by Prashant Jain, managing director of L&T Vyoma and head of the company's EPS group, and forms part of the conglomerate's broader Lakshya 31 strategy. Besides mobility, the EPS platform covers power electronics, robotics and automation, and electronic system design and manufacturing, drawing on L&T's long-established strategic electronics capabilities.

Jain dismissed suggestions that the move represented diversification for L&T. "The DNA of L&T has been engineering across very diverse sectors from day one," he said, describing the company's ambition to become a Tier-1 automotive supplier as a natural extension of its engineering capabilities rather than a departure from them.

Targeting a $2-billion market

L&T estimates the industrial business-to-business (B2B) electronics market it is targeting at around $2 billion today, with the opportunity expected to expand to $4.85 billion by 2031. The company is targeting a 10-15 per cent market share across the EPS portfolio, although it did not disclose a standalone revenue target for its mobility business.

The ₹5,000-crore investment will be deployed over five years across manufacturing, research and development (R&D), technology licensing and testing infrastructure.

"The ₹5,000-crore capex will be deployed over five years, with investments spanning manufacturing, R&D, technology licensing and testing infrastructure as we build an IP-led electronics business," Jain said.

The investment comes as Indian auto-component makers seek to move from predominantly mechanical products into higher-value electronics and software. Goldman Sachs estimates that India's auto-component industry will grow at an annualised rate of 10 per cent, from $86 billion in 2025-26 (FY26) to $124 billion by FY30, driven partly by electrification and new opportunities in electronics and semiconductors. It identified sensors, software, ADAS, high-performance computing, controllers and EV power electronics as key emerging product categories.

The brokerage, however, said Indian auto-component companies spend only around 0.5 per cent of sales on R&D, compared with a global industry median of 3.1 per cent. L&T's emphasis on proprietary technology and engineering capabilities could therefore differentiate it from conventional domestic component manufacturers.

Jain said the first phase has already been commissioned, including a live printed circuit board (PCB) assembly and box-build manufacturing line in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. A dedicated motor manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in August-September, while a further G+2 expansion, forming part of an eventual 40-acre manufacturing campus, is targeted for completion by the end of the year.

The broader manufacturing ecosystem is expected to create around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and will be supported by engineering and testing laboratories in Bengaluru and Coimbatore, as well as a battery energy storage system container integration facility near Chennai.

Jain said L&T would continue to pursue technology licensing, joint ventures and startup investments to accelerate product development. Besides its licensing agreement with EVR Motors, the company has already invested in a power-electronics startup developing DC-DC converters and remains open to additional partnerships and acquisitions.

"The idea is to create a strong IP-led manufacturing ecosystem," Jain said, "rather than pure manufacturing at scale."

First customer already secured

L&T's mobility business, led by Sudeep Uthumana, has already secured its first commercial order — a contract to supply 500,000 electric traction motors to a two-wheeler manufacturer over three years. Series production is scheduled to begin next month at its Coimbatore facility.

The motors are based on technology licensed from Israel-based EVR Motors and use the company's patented trapezoidal-coil architecture, which L&T says delivers higher torque density while reducing material usage and packaging size.

According to the company, the motor has achieved nearly 98 per cent localisation by component count and around 70 per cent localisation by cost. However, executives acknowledged that the high-performance version continues to rely on imported rare-earth magnets, although these are sourced from supply chains not subject to export controls. The company is simultaneously developing a heavy-rare-earth-free alternative for lower-performance applications.

Goldman Sachs estimates that localisation in India currently stands at slightly above 50 per cent for electric-car components and around 75 per cent for electric two-wheelers, compared with about 90-95 per cent for internal-combustion-engine vehicles. It said localisation of EV components represents a sizeable opportunity, although achieving the cost competitiveness and technological readiness of Chinese and Korean suppliers will take time.

Beyond traction motors, L&T is building a portfolio comprising scalable motor control units, integrated "x-in-1" electric drive systems combining the motor, gearbox and electronics, an India-specific advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) platform, and 4G/5G connectivity solutions being developed in collaboration with sister company L&T Semiconductor.

Affordable safety for Indian roads

L&T is positioning ADAS as a mass-market opportunity rather than a premium feature.

Executives said nearly 80 per cent of vehicles on Indian roads currently do not have driver-assistance systems, creating a significant opportunity as regulations mandating features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) for commercial vehicles take effect from 2027, with passenger vehicles expected to follow. ADAS penetration currently stands at 7-8 per cent.

Instead of replicating premium global offerings, the company said it is developing ADAS specifically for Indian driving conditions, including unmarked roads, mixed traffic, potholes and stray animals.

On commercial vehicles, Jain and Uthumana acknowledged that EV adoption remained slow because fleet operators were focused on operating costs and concerned about the availability of highway charging infrastructure. To address this constraint, L&T is developing a bidirectional 50-kilowatt DC-DC converter, scalable up to one megawatt, to support high-capacity charging infrastructure for long-haul applications.