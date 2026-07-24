L&T Heavy Engineering lands large global orders worth up to ₹5,000 crore
L&T said it has received a repeat order from a Japanese customer to manufacture and supply heat exchangers and absorbers for an LNG project in Canada.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that its hi-tech manufacturing arm has secured international orders worth up to ₹5,000 crore across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe.
In an exchange filing, the company said L&T Heavy Engineering's orders include contracts from Africa's largest industrial conglomerate Dangote Group for refinery and fertiliser expansion projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia.
The scope of work for the Dangote projects includes supplying critical process equipment, including what L&T said is the world's largest Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Reactor Regenerator Package, along with key urea and ammonia equipment.
Additionally, L&T said it has received a repeat order from a Japanese customer to manufacture and supply heat exchangers and absorbers for an LNG project in Canada. It also secured orders for equipment such as coke drums, fractionator columns and heat exchangers from customers in Spain, the US and Brazil.
"These orders reaffirm the trust and confidence that customers place in L&T's world-class manufacturing capabilities and its consistent track record of delivering high-quality process equipment to global clients," said Anil Parab, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President-Manufacturing at L&T.
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L&T said the orders strengthen its position as a global supplier of process plant equipment. The company operates across EPC projects, manufacturing and services businesses in multiple geographies.
At 10.20 am, the shares of L&T were trading at ₹3723.30 on BSE, 1.85 per cent lower than previous close.
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:23 AM IST