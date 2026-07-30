L&T secures LNTP for mega order from NTPC to set up 2 800 MW thermal plants

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has secured a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from state-run NTPC for the main plant package of the 1,600 MW Lara Stage-III thermal power project in Chhattisgarh. The project, awarded to L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, involves the construction of two 800 MW ultra-supercritical generating units. The order is expected to be worth up to ₹15,000 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

A Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) is a conditional authorisation that allows a contractor to begin preliminary work on a project before receiving full approval to execute the contract. The notice to proceed will come into effect once the project receives environmental clearance and the LNTP period is completed.

L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions is the company's business vertical focused on engineering, manufacturing and project execution for power and low-carbon processes.

L&T said it will design, engineer, supply, erect, test and commission boilers, steam turbines, generators, air-cooled condensers and associated civil, mechanical and electrical works.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis using ultra-supercritical technology, which offers higher efficiency and lower specific emissions, it added.

L&T said, “Once commissioned, the plant will add 1,600 MW of baseload generation capacity to India's power grid to meet rising electricity demand driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation and infrastructure development.”

"This award is our third ultra-supercritical project from NTPC in the past two years, reflecting the trust that India's largest power utility continues to place in our engineering, manufacturing and project execution capabilities," T. Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice president and head of L&T's Energy Hydrocarbon Division, said.