L&T secures TenneT deal for Europe's 2 GW offshore wind programme

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a Framework Cooperation Agreement (FCA) with Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT for its 2 GW offshore wind programme, strengthening the Indian engineering giant's presence in Europe's fast-growing renewable energy sector. L&T described the contract as an "Ultra-Mega" framework agreement, a category the company classifies as projects valued at more than ₹15,000 crore.

The agreement, signed in consortium with Hitachi Energy, covers six projects in principle and future opportunities under TenneT's high-voltage direct current (HVDC) programme, which aims to accelerate Europe's clean energy transition.

L&T to execute offshore infrastructure

Under the agreement, L&T and Hitachi Energy will continue work on two ongoing projects in the Netherlands, namely IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1. The consortium will also begin work on two additional projects, Nederwiek 3 in the Netherlands and LanWin 5 in Germany.

Together, these four projects will provide a cumulative transmission capacity of 8 GW operating at 525 kV. They are designed to transfer renewable energy generated in the Dutch and German sectors of the North Sea to onshore electricity grids, thereby supporting the region's decarbonisation efforts.

As part of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) scope:

L&T will design and build offshore converter platforms and associated infrastructure

Hitachi Energy will supply its HVDC Light technology for efficient power conversion and transmission

The consortium will jointly deliver HVDC infrastructure for offshore renewable energy integration

Boost for L&T's offshore wind business

L&T said the deal builds on the strengths of its Offshore Wind business, which is backed by multidisciplinary engineering expertise through its centres of excellence in India and Sharjah, UAE, along with global partnerships, a robust supply chain ecosystem, and modular fabrication facilities at Kattupalli, India.