L&T secures up to ₹5,000 cr offshore order for west coast energy projects

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) bagged a large order from state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the additional development of two offshore projects, Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14, off India's west coast. L&T classifies orders valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as large.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of three new well-head platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The project is aimed at enhancing production and supporting the continued development of ONGC's offshore assets in the region.

“These projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in existing operating fields, calling for careful planning, engineering integration and precise execution. Drawing on our extensive offshore EPCIC experience, we look forward to delivering these developments safely and efficiently, while supporting ONGC’s long-term production objectives,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice-president and head, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.

“The ADR-I and NLM-14 developments are significant additions to India's offshore energy infrastructure and demonstrate the continued investment in enhancing production from established offshore assets,” added Chatterjee.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore), which is a leading provider of integrated EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry, has successfully delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water developments across global markets.

Over the past four decades, the company has executed a wide range of projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, as well as decommissioning assignments.