L&T signs six-year EPC framework agreement with Oman's leading gas producer

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced it has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) framework agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the country’s leading oil and gas producer. Under the agreement, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has been selected as one of four EPC contractors eligible to participate in PDO's upcoming front-end engineering design (FEED) and EPC projects to execute upcoming energy projects in the country, the multinational conglomerate said in an exchange filing. The company said it will leverage its engineering and execution capabilities to support PDO's future project requirements. It also reiterated its commitment to supporting In-Country Value (ICV) development in Oman by creating opportunities for local suppliers, subcontractors and service providers while helping develop local capabilities.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is the company's EPC business for upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon projects. It has executed refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, LNG terminals, fertiliser plants and cross-country pipeline projects across global markets.

"This framework agreement marks an important milestone in our long-standing association with Petroleum Development Oman. We look forward to supporting PDO's development plans through safe, innovative and sustainable project delivery, while contributing to Oman's long-term energy and economic growth objectives," E.S. Sathyanarayanan, senior vice president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, said.