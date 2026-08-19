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Home / Companies / News / L&T Technology Services wins $75 million-plus deal from global tech firm

L&T Technology Services wins $75 million-plus deal from global tech firm

The Larsen & Toubro (L&T) subsidiary said the deal involves deploying its Engineering Intelligence (EI) capabilities across the client's end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle

L&T Technology Services ltts

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a five-year “landmark” engagement worth over $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a five-year “landmark” engagement worth over $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.
 
In an exchange filing, the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) subsidiary said the deal involves deploying its Engineering Intelligence (EI) capabilities across the client's “end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle, helping accelerate the development of next-generation solutions for the customer’s global portfolio.”
 
The engagement will cover product engineering, software development, testing, validation, sustenance engineering, platform operations, and other digital engineering services. LTTS will also leverage its full stack of EI solutions to “enable the creation of a dedicated Engineering Center for technology and digital functions.”
 
 
The company did not disclose the name of the client, citing the terms of its agreement with the entity. The contract has been awarded by an international entity and will be executed over five years.
 

Recent developments at LTTS

 
LTTS last month declared its first-quarter results for the current financial year and reported a 17.4 per cent rise in profit to ₹352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to ₹2,940 crore.

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In constant currency terms, however, growth was subdued at just 1.9 per cent, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control. It had grown 12.8 per cent in the same period last year.
 
The firm last week also announced the launch of an end-to-end agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform—AgenticIQ—aimed at helping engineering and manufacturing companies deploy autonomous AI agents at scale.
 
The platform is designed to support multi-agent workflows across engineering, product development, manufacturing, industrial operations and customer experience, the company said in a regulatory filing.

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Topics : L&T Technology Services LTTS Larsen & Toubro (L&T) LTTS

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 8:49 AM IST