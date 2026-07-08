L&T Vyoma, Fortanix partner on sovereign, secure AI services in India

L&T Vyoma, the sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) cloud and digital infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro , has partnered with US-based data security company Fortanix to offer secure AI and data services to enterprises and government organisations in India.

Under the partnership, L&T Vyoma will provide sovereign AI infrastructure, including data centres, computing and networking, while Fortanix will secure data and AI workloads during processing using NVIDIA Confidential Computing technology.

The statement released by the company said the collaboration will enable organisations to adopt AI and modern data services securely, while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected and compliant within India’s borders.

Commenting on the partnership, Prashant Chiranjive Jain, managing director, L&T Vyoma, said: “India’s digital economy requires a strong foundation of sovereign infrastructure and secure AI capabilities. The partnership with Fortanix enables us to help organisations harness AI with confidence by ensuring that data remain protected within national boundaries while meeting the highest standards of security and compliance”.

“AI adoption isn’t slowing down, but organisations are increasingly challenged to balance innovation with data sovereignty and security. Our partnership with L&T Vyoma brings together trusted infrastructure and Confidential Computing to enable enterprises in India to use AI without exposing sensitive data or intellectual property,” Anand Kashyap, co-founder & CEO of Fortanix Inc, said.

Traditional security systems protect data while it is stored or being transferred, but data can remain exposed while it is being processed. Confidential Computing seeks to close this gap by using hardware-based Trusted Execution Environments to isolate sensitive information during computation.

This can reduce the risk of exposing proprietary AI models, intellectual property and sensitive enterprise or citizen data, the companies said.

According to a press release, confidential AI capabilities will be integrated into L&T Vyoma’s AI Factory model. The system will allow organisations to deploy AI models without exposing proprietary intellectual property, verify trusted computing environments and meet data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

The two companies will jointly develop sovereign AI and data-security solutions and pursue co-selling opportunities in regulated industries. They also plan to work with customers through proof-of-concept and proof-of-value projects.

L&T Vyoma will additionally facilitate engagement with Indian AI model developers as part of efforts to build a domestic sovereign AI ecosystem.