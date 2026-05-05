Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T wins ₹2,500-5,000 cr coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha

L&T wins ₹2,500-5,000 cr coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha

The project will produce 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate daily, reducing imports, conserving foreign exchange, and strengthening India's energy and chemicals sectors

Larsen & Toubro, logo

The scope of work includes basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction (Photo: Company's website|)

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged an order valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore from the joint venture of state-owned Coal India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for the development of a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha.
 
The project is likely to produce 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate per day, reducing import dependence, conserving foreign exchange and strengthening domestic industrial capabilities in the energy and chemicals sectors.
 
"L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has won a large order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)," the infrastructure firm said in a statement.
 
 
The order encompasses the development of the nitric acid and ammonium nitrate plant, to be executed on a lump-sum turnkey basis.
 
"Once operational, the facility will enable the conversion of coal into ammonium nitrate with a planned production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day, supporting the growing requirements of India's mining, infrastructure and industrial sectors," the filing said.

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order to develop coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: L&T, Tata Tech, M&M, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coforge

Q4, Q4 results

BHEL Q4 result: Net profit jumps two-fold to ₹1,290 cr on strong revenue

BHEL

BHEL zooms 13%, stock hits all-time high after 18 years; here's why

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q4 preview: Profit may stay flat despite revenue growth; here's why

 
The scope of work includes basic design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction, overall project management and final handover of the plant and its facilities.
 
“This large order strengthens L&T’s presence in the gasification and downstream chemicals EPC space. Indigenous gasification infrastructure will play a pivotal role in India’s energy transition, and this order reinforces our ability to deliver complex, technology-intensive projects at scale,” said Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President - L&T.
 
The government is working on a target of 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030, aiming to convert high-ash domestic coal into value-added products such as ammonium nitrate, methanol, ammonia, synthetic natural gas and fertilisers, reducing import dependence and strengthening self-reliance.
 

More From This Section

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance submits documents to CBI in bribery probe, executive gets bail

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw picks niece Claire as successor

real estate

Wadia Group's Bombay Realty launches luxury project in Mumbai's Dadar

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea taps into multi-million-dollar micro-drama market

Will take action against firms such as Liberty House: NCLAT

NCLAT quashes insolvency proceedings against Embassy Developments Limited

Topics : Larsen & Toubro L&T Odisha Bhel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCAMS SharePNB Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayRailways Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Points Table