Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaMaharashtra Marathi RuleVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026US Visa Revoke PlanDelhi Weather
Home / Companies / News / L&T wins three BESS projects worth over ₹5,000 crore in West Asia

L&T wins three BESS projects worth over ₹5,000 crore in West Asia

The three battery energy storage projects will collectively add 6 GWh of storage capacity and include grid interconnections, substations and underground cables

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Larsen & Toubro | Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Keshari
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its renewable energy business has won a mega order to develop three battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in West Asia. The company said it classifies mega orders as those valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.
 
In addition to a four-hour BESS each, the scope of the projects also involves grid interconnections, including pooling substations and underground cables, it added.
 
The three projects will collectively contribute 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity. This positions L&T as a key engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player in the fast-growing energy storage sector, the company said.
 
 
"This enables effective energy shifting, allowing surplus clean energy generated during off-peak periods to be stored and delivered during peak demand hours," it added.
 
The BESS solution will incorporate liquid cooling technology, ensuring higher power density, enhanced safety and extended operational life.
 
The company also signed an ultra-mega contract worth more than Rs 15,000 crore to build gas compression facilities and related infrastructure for a client in the region.
 

More From This Section

PVR

PVR Inox to consider share buyback proposal, board to meet on Aug 31

Axis Bank

Axis Bank bets on data centres, gold loans to outpace credit growth

Flender generator production site in Chennai

Flender expands India wind footprint with new Chennai generator plant

investment, funds, funding

MATTER raises $25 million to expand manufacturing, launch four motorcycles

TCS

TCS powers Europe push with nearly ₹14,000 crore Porsche deal

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:47 PM IST