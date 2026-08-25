L&T wins three BESS projects worth over ₹5,000 crore in West Asia

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its renewable energy business has won a mega order to develop three battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in West Asia. The company said it classifies mega orders as those valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

In addition to a four-hour BESS each, the scope of the projects also involves grid interconnections, including pooling substations and underground cables, it added.

The three projects will collectively contribute 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity. This positions L&T as a key engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player in the fast-growing energy storage sector, the company said.

"This enables effective energy shifting, allowing surplus clean energy generated during off-peak periods to be stored and delivered during peak demand hours," it added.

The BESS solution will incorporate liquid cooling technology, ensuring higher power density, enhanced safety and extended operational life.

The company also signed an ultra-mega contract worth more than Rs 15,000 crore to build gas compression facilities and related infrastructure for a client in the region.