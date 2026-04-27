Lack of growth visibility at Organon could cap Sun Pharma's gains

The sharp gains for the stock largely stem from a lower-than-expected acquisition price as compared to the initial enterprise value expectations of $13 billion. The valuations at 6.2 times enterprise value to operating profit on a trailing 12-month basis are lower than similar-sized listed entities in the US specialty segment market that are trading at around 7–8 times.

The near-term triggers for the stock are Organon’s March quarter results on May 7 (and comments on growth outlook) and Sun Pharma’s consolidated financials for Q4. Most brokerages continue to maintain a buy rating on the company post the acquisition.

The acquisition of a business which was spun off from Merck in 2021 offers Sun Pharma an entry into women’s health and biosimilars, two areas where it currently has no exposure. These two areas, according to analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil of Elara Securities, face lower competition in fast-growing markets compared to the regular generics business in the regulated markets. Further, the deal improves the Indian market leader’s penetration into select large markets, such as China and South Korea. The analysts expect Sun Pharma to significantly enhance operating efficiency and derive further value from the acquisition. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,968.

In addition to cross-selling opportunities and product development synergies, the acquisition will help expand Sun Pharma’s innovative medicine portfolio from 19 per cent to 27 per cent and diversify its specialty basket beyond dermatology and ophthalmology. The combined synergies could lead to cost savings of over $350 million over the next two to four years.

While there are multiple opportunities and valuations are fair, brokerages cite key challenges for the combined entity. Mehul Sheth and Divyaxa Agnihotri of HDFC Securities believe that the growth trend for the combined entity could fall to mid-single digits from 10–12 per cent for Sun Pharma standalone, and this is a major near-term overhang.

While Sun Pharma does have a good record of integrating large acquisitions and turning them value-accretive, there will be growth challenges in integrating another company of the same revenue size but in different therapy areas. Further, while Sun Pharma is sitting on $3.2 billion of free cash, Organon has a debt of $8.5 billion, which could weigh on earnings, especially if growth dries up.

For the last couple of quarters, Organon has been saying that CY26 will be a flat year. While women’s health and biosimilars are its growth drivers, the laggard in its three-segment business is the Established Brands, which alone accounts for 55 per cent of revenues. The Established Brands business has been on a declining trend and its contribution has come down from 65 per cent earlier. Whether the two smaller divisions and its growth brands can offset the slowdown in Established Brands will decide Organon’s overall growth rates. Given the scale and challenges in integrating Organon into Sun Pharma, brokerages believe it will be FY29 before the consolidated entity can meaningfully register gains on the synergy front.