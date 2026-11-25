The succession dispute within Venu Srinivasan's branch of the TVS family took a legal turn on Wednesday, with his daughter Lakshmi Venu moving the Madras High Court seeking partition of the branch's joint family assets and allotment of what she says is her rightful share.

The suit follows a partition notice issued by Lakshmi on November 16, in which she called upon her father, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and give effect to a fair and lawful division of the assets.

The dispute centres on whether the wider TVS family restructuring carried out in 2020, along with a subsequent memorandum of understanding signed by members of Venu Srinivasan's immediate family in 2024, also settled the economic interests within his branch of the family. Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu have maintained that a settlement has already been reached, while Lakshmi and her mother Mallika Srinivasan contend that no comprehensive partition of the family's economic interests has taken place.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Venu Srinivasan, had said there was nothing left to mediate because the family members had already entered into an agreement.

A statement issued on Lakshmi's behalf on Wednesday said Srinivasan's response reflected no change in his position and did not recognise what she described as her lawful rights.

The Madras High Court is likely to take up the matter on Friday.

Mallika Srinivasan backed her daughter's decision to move the court.

“It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi’s notice has not recognized her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights,” Mallika said.

The dispute is within the four-member family branch comprising Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu, representing the third and fourth generations of TVS Group founder T V Sundaram Iyengar's family.

“As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan’s,” Mallika added.

Lakshmi has maintained that she approached the court after exhausting efforts to reach an amicable resolution and that the legacies of her great-grandfather and grandfather belong to her as much as to her brother.

In the suit, Lakshmi has sought partition of the joint family assets and allotment of her claimed share.

The assets include interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures and encompass businesses allocated to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Lakshmi has also sought the court's assistance in obtaining documents and information that she says have been withheld despite repeated requests.

She has maintained that the 2020 restructuring of the wider TVS family did not amount to a partition of assets within Venu Srinivasan's immediate family. Her position is that no settlement or partition of those underlying economic interests was ever completed.

The March 2024 memorandum of understanding among the four family members has emerged as a central point of disagreement. Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan regard it as part of a broader family settlement, while Mallika and Lakshmi argue that it largely dealt with issues such as trademarks, brand usage and non-compete arrangements rather than a division of family wealth.

Lakshmi has clarified that the suit concerns ownership of joint family assets and is not directed at the operations of any company.

She has said she has an interest in the continued strength of the businesses and believes that any partition should be implemented in an orderly manner and in accordance with law.

The legal dispute could have implications for the beneficial ownership of assets held through the family's trust and holding structures, although the extent of any impact on the listed companies would depend on the court's findings regarding the nature and ownership of the assets in question.