Power push to lift revenue growth 100-200 basis points for large EPC cos

Large and diversified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in India are poised for a 100-200 basis point (bps) increase in revenue growth to 9-10 per cent in the current financial year, supported by rising power-sector investments, steady public infrastructure spending and expanding overseas opportunities that continue to strengthen already healthy order books, ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

“While profitability may soften somewhat because of commodity inflation and supply-chain disruptions stemming from geopolitical developments, low leverage and comfortable debt protection metrics should keep credit profiles stable. Our analysis of 14 large EPC companies, with revenue of over Rs 3.8 lakh crore last fiscal, indicates as much,” the agency said.

The power sector is emerging as the key swing factor for revenue growth among EPC players, according to Gautam Shahi, senior director at Crisil Ratings.

He said the order book-to-revenue ratio of large EPC companies is expected to improve to around 4 times this fiscal from around 3.5 times last fiscal, driven by accelerating investments in both generation and transmission.

“This should translate into a stronger executable order pipeline, better revenue visibility and a more sustained growth runway, further supported by select overseas opportunities,” Shahi said.

Power-sector investments, which account for nearly a quarter of EPC order books, are expected to grow 15-20 per cent this fiscal. Capital expenditure in renewable energy will remain robust, while thermal power investments are reviving to meet rising baseload demand, given the intermittent nature of renewable generation.

Increased spending on transmission infrastructure to address connectivity bottlenecks will provide an additional boost, making the power sector the primary growth driver for EPC companies this fiscal.

“Beyond power, government infrastructure spending is expected to rise a steady 6-8 percent, broadly in line with last fiscal, and remain the largest contributor to EPC revenues. Within this segment, approval timelines and payment cycles for water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, where delays have persisted, will remain a key monitorable,” Crisil said.

It added that overseas markets will provide the third pillar of growth. West Asia, which accounts for 70-75 per cent of overseas order books for EPC companies, has a strong project pipeline across both the energy-transition and hydrocarbon sectors.

Select large Indian EPC companies are well placed to benefit, given their execution track record, cost competitiveness and longstanding client relationships in the region.

Reflecting this trend, the share of overseas orders in total order books increased to around 33 per cent as of March 2026 from around 28 per cent a year earlier.

According to Crisil, while execution in West Asia was temporarily affected during the initial phase of the conflict, activity has since largely normalised across key order-inflow markets for Indian contractors. In addition, reconstruction opportunities emerging in the aftermath of the conflict could further support regional expansion.

The same geopolitical developments, however, are also intensifying cost pressures through higher prices of key commodities such as cement, steel and bitumen, along with elevated freight and insurance costs.

While index-linked price-escalation clauses provide some protection, cost pass-through remains only partial across a sizeable proportion of projects.

Consequently, operating margins are expected to moderate by 50-70 basis points to 8.2-8.4 per cent this fiscal. However, recent rupee depreciation could partly offset the pressure for companies with a meaningful overseas presence.