L&T wins order worth up to ₹5,000 cr for Dubai airport APM system

Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T’s) transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a large order worth up to ₹5,000 crore to design and build the Automated People Mover (APM) system for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the conglomerate announced on Thursday in an exchange filing.

An Automated People Mover is a driverless transit system designed to transport passengers between terminals and other facilities within an airport.

In a consortium with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), L&T will design and build the system, with its scope of work covering the turnkey delivery of a fully integrated APM system, including construction, supply, testing, commissioning and operational readiness.

Under the design-and-build contract, L&T will undertake the design, procurement, delivery and integration of critical APM infrastructure and systems, including guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications, onboard communication systems for vehicles, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

The project is being developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects. L&T said it is a key component of the airport’s long-term, multi-phase expansion programme.

“Once fully developed, Al Maktoum International Airport will become the world's largest airport, with a capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually,” the conglomerate said in the filing.

Ramkumar S, L&T’s executive vice-president and head, Transportation Infrastructure, said this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of integrated APM Rail Systems that L&T is "uniquely positioned to deliver".

“With MHI’s proven APM Systems and L&T’s extensive integrated systems experience supported by the world-class Engineering Designs Centre, enables us to execute such projects with a strong focus on safety and quality,” he added.

L&T is a provider of turnkey design-build and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for railway and metro projects, with capabilities spanning design, engineering, procurement, project planning, quality control and execution, the company said. It added that it is currently executing integrated rail systems projects across the Mumbai Metro, Dhaka Metro and Jakarta MRT networks.