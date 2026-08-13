Larsen and Toubro secures AI data centre order worth up to $1.57 billion
The order secured by L&T's AI infrastructure subsidiary, LTN Compute is in the range of ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore ($1.05 billion to $1.57 billion), and marks L&T's foray into the AI factory busi
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India's Larsen and Toubro on Thursday said it had secured an order worth up to ₹15,000 crore ($1.57 billion) from U.S.-based cloud platform Together AI to host an AI data centre using Nvidia's high-performance chips.
L&T's shares rose as much as 1.2% in midday trade. The order secured by L&T's AI infrastructure subsidiary, LTN Compute is in the range of ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore ($1.05 billion to $1.57 billion), and marks L&T's foray into the AI factory business, the company said.
The centre, hosted at the firm's Vyoma.AI unit in its campus in the southern Indian city of Chennai, will have a capacity of 10,000 NVIDIA B300 chips. This is the largest such deployment in India, L&T said, and added it will support Together AI's cloud platform for AI inference, fine-tuning and training. Nvidia's B300 ranks among the most powerful chips available for AI inference tasks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:07 PM IST