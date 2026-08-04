L&T secures 'ultra-mega' order worth over ₹15,000 crore from ADNOC

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore business (LTEH Offshore) has secured an ultra-mega order worth more than ₹15,000 crore from ADNOC Offshore for the development of multiple offshore facilities in West Asia.

The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner. The Indian engineering and construction major will execute the major share of the project scope, covering the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the offshore facilities, in addition to upgrades to existing facilities.

“As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE’s energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T.

A significant portion of the fabrication work will be undertaken at L&T’s fabrication yards, leveraging the company’s integrated EPCIC capabilities and extensive track record in delivering large and complex offshore developments across the region, it added.

LTEH Offshore, an EPCIC solutions provider for the offshore oil and gas industry, has delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water field developments across geographies. Over the past four decades, the business has executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning jobs.