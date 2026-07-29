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L&T secures major EPC order for crude export infra from Kuwait Oil Company

The project, awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, involves the EPC of six new crude oil storage tanks, each with an operating capacity of 618,000 barrels.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

The order is expected to be worth up to ₹10,000 crore, L&T said.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

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Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to build key crude oil export infrastructure as the Gulf nation looks to expand its hydrocarbon production capacity.
 
The project, awarded to L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, involves the EPC of six new crude oil storage tanks, each with an operating capacity of 618,000 barrels, along with associated facilities on a lump-sum turnkey basis, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is the EPC arm of the company that executes upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon projects globally.
 
 
The order is expected to be worth up to ₹10,000 crore, as L&T said that this contract reflects continued demand for large-scale hydrocarbon infrastructure projects in West Asia and reinforces its position in executing complex oil and gas EPC projects.
 
"The development of the Jurassic Light Oil export infrastructure is an important investment in Kuwait's energy sector, and we are committed to supporting the country's energy ambitions through reliable and world-class project execution," E S Sathyanarayanan, senior vice president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, said.

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Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Company News

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

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