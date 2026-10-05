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L&T wins ₹10K-cr orders for power transmission & distribution business

The EPC orders span transmission lines, substations and cabling works, with projects aimed at strengthening grids and supporting renewable energy evacuation

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

L&T is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across multiple geographies | Image: Bloomberg

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2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business had secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders in India and abroad for strengthening transmission infrastructure and enabling renewable energy evacuation.
 
In Saudi Arabia, the company has won orders in the 380 kilovolt transmission and substation segments. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, helping strengthen the country’s transmission network.
 
In the United Arab Emirates, the business has won an order for constructing 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.
 
In the domestic market, L&T has secured an order from a private sector developer for setting up a transmission system comprising transmission lines and substations in Visakhapatnam.
 
 
“With the growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and associated infrastructure, we are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients,” Joji Sebastian, executive vice-president and head, PT&D, said.
 
In power transmission and distribution, L&T offers solutions and services including design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement projects and infrastructure electrification.
 
L&T is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across multiple geographies. 

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Topics : L&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Toubro

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 12:38 PM IST