Latest capital infusion would suffice Axis Finance's 3-3.5 year growth

Around the same time, Axis Finance is expected to double its asset base and cross the ₹1-trillion mark, placing it in the “upper layer” category. Upper-layer NBFCs are required to list on exchanges within three years of reaching the ₹1-trillion asset-size threshold.

“The bank received RBI approval to infuse ₹1,500 crore into Axis Finance, which would have taken care of its capital requirements for at least two to two-and-a-half years, depending on growth. However, given the current external environment, the broader idea was that, since partners had already been lined up earlier for a larger amount, the board asked the team to check whether they would be comfortable coming in for a smaller amount instead. That gave them the opportunity to participate with a smaller investment,” a source aware of the development said.

“As a result, the company’s capital requirements should now be fully taken care of for the next three-and-a-half years or so,” the source said.

In March, Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, said the RBI had given it the go-ahead to infuse capital into its wholly owned subsidiary Axis Finance. Consequently, the bank’s board approved a ₹1,500-crore capital infusion into the NBFC in one or more tranches by March 31, 2027, by subscribing to its rights issue. Additionally, last month, Axis Bank said Kedaara Capital would infuse ₹750 crore via preferential issuance of shares, marking the first capital raise by Axis Finance from an external investor.

The bank had RBI approval to inject ₹1,500 crore into Axis Finance, which would have covered its funding needs for around 2-2.5 years. However, considering market conditions, the board instead invited previously identified partners to invest a smaller amount, allowing broader participation.

Last month, Axis Bank said Kedaara Capital would infuse ₹750 crore via preferential issuance of shares, marking the first capital raise by Axis Finance from an external investor.

With the ₹2,250-crore fund infusion, Axis Finance’s capital needs are now expected to be covered for about 3.5 years, said a source aware of the development.

Axis Bank did not reply to an email seeking comment.

As of March 2026, Axis Finance reported a loan book of ₹47,692 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year from ₹39,079 crore a year earlier. The company was expected to move into the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) “upper layer” NBFC category once its asset size crossed ₹50,000 crore. However, the RBI has proposed an overhaul of the existing framework for classifying upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including a shift towards a size-based criterion. Under the proposal, NBFCs with an asset size of ₹1 trillion and above, based on their latest audited balance sheet, will be categorised as “upper layer” entities. If the revised framework is implemented, Axis Finance may avoid classification as an upper-layer NBFC for now, potentially delaying mandatory listing requirements.