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Home / Companies / News / Lenskart leases 88K sq ft office at Bharti Realty's Worldmark for ₹232 cr

Lenskart leases 88K sq ft office at Bharti Realty's Worldmark for ₹232 cr

The eyewear retailer has signed a nine-year lease for office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with monthly rentals of Rs 1.86 crore and a 15 per cent escalation every three years

Lenskart

Lenskart has already paid a security deposit of Rs 7.42 crore as part of the fresh lease, which commenced in April 2026.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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Eyewear major Lenskart has leased more than 88,000 square feet of office space in Delhi's Worldmark complex, owned by Bharti Realty, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, which also owns Bharti Airtel.
 
According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the lease was signed for a total rental outlay of Rs 232 crore over a period of nine years. The company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 88,343 square feet, taking the monthly rent to Rs 1.86 crore.
 
Lenskart has already paid a security deposit of Rs 7.42 crore as part of the fresh lease, which commenced in April 2026.
 
 
The company will occupy space on the eighth floor of Worldmark 6. According to the document, the leased space will see a rent escalation of 15 per cent every three years.
 
Worldmark is Bharti Realty's commercial real estate campus in New Delhi's Aerocity, spanning 20 million square feet (msf).

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The deal with Lenskart comes at a time when Bharti Realty is expected to complete the second phase of the Worldmark complex, which includes Worldmark 6, by 2027.
 
Last month, automobile major Hero MotoCorp and co-working space providers WeWork and The Executive Centre leased space in the same building.
 
While Hero MotoCorp signed a fresh lease for 231,109 square feet of space for an estimated Rs 593.8 crore, WeWork also leased 113,976 square feet for an outlay of Rs 328.5 crore.
 
Similarly, The Executive Centre leased nearly 115,000 square feet in Worldmark 6 for Rs 309 crore.
 
According to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, office absorption in Tier-I cities reached 40 msf in the January-June period of 2026, driven by strong leasing activity from global capability centres (GCCs), technology firms and domestic companies.
 
Bharti Realty's managing director and chief executive officer had earlier told Business Standard that while there is strong demand for Grade A-plus office space in India, the biggest challenge remains the limited availability of premium office real estate.
 
"There are very few developers in this segment because here you need corporations with deep pockets. A rental or leasing model requires you to invest your entire corpus in advance, years before you actually start getting your money back in terms of revenue," he added.
 
According to Propstack, the Lenskart lease has been worked out at a monthly rental rate of Rs 210 per square foot, the same as its earlier lease with WeWork. In comparison, The Executive Centre and Hero MotoCorp leases have been worked out at monthly rental rates of Rs 215 per square foot.

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Topics : Lenskart Bharti Realty Office leasing

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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