Lexus India eyes faster growth in FY26 amid rising demand, new launches

Lexus India expects higher growth in 2025–26 (FY26) than FY25 due to strong demand amid a rising economy, its President Hikaru Ikeuchi said on Friday.

Lexus India reported around 19–20 per cent volume growth in FY25. The company does not disclose its sales numbers, but industry estimates suggest Lexus India sold around 1,900–2,000 units in FY25.

“The Indian market is steadily growing. Some turbulence may happen sometimes, especially in the luxury market, but there is government support, gradual increase in per capita income, and better road infrastructure,” Ikeuchi told Business Standard in an interview.

Ikeuchi said the company does not focus on volume targets. “We don’t chase volumes, and we focus on addressing the needs of each guest (customer). The volume sales increase then follows later,” he said.

His outlook comes even as the overall luxury car market in India remained largely flat at around 52,000 units in 2025, indicating that the company expects to outperform the broader segment.

The company on Friday launched the all-new ES500e, its first battery electric vehicle in India.

The ES is among Lexus’s core global models and has been sold in more than 80 countries. The ES500e has a claimed range of 580 km and supports fast charging.

Ikeuchi said it will also introduce a strong hybrid version of the new-generation ES at a later stage.

The company began local assembly of the ES sedan in India in 2020 and is now shifting to the new-generation model.

On localisation, Ikeuchi said the company will take a calibrated approach. Except for the ES, all Lexus models sold in India are imported as completely built units from Japan.

“Import duties differ for completely built units (CBUs) and kits that are then assembled locally. However, Lexus is known for its Japanese craftsmanship and we don’t want to compromise on that. So, we will carefully monitor our readiness and then decide which products we want to localise,” he added.