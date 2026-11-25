LG Electronics Inc is looking to sell up to a 2 per cent stake in its Indian arm, LG Electronics India, in a block deal worth up to ₹2,320.5 crore, or around $251 million on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Business Standard. The sale is expected to help the company meet the minimum public shareholding norms specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The shareholding of LG Electronics Inc in the company would be reduced from 85 per cent to 83 per cent after the sale.

The promoter will sell up to 13.58 million shares of the company through the block deal, representing around 2 per cent of its existing total share capital. The transaction is entirely a secondary sale.

The deal has a floor price of ₹1,709.3 per share, a 6 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,818.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Citigroup Global Markets India and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India are acting as placement agents for the transaction. The promoter will have a lock-in period of 180 days after the sale.