LG Electronics India promoter may offload 2% stake for ₹2,320.5 crore
LG Electronics Inc plans to sell up to 13.58 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,709.3 apiece, with its stake in the Indian arm set to fall from 85 per cent to 83 per cent
Kairavi Lukka Mumbai
Listen to This Article
LG Electronics Inc is looking to sell up to a 2 per cent stake in its Indian arm, LG Electronics India, in a block deal worth up to ₹2,320.5 crore, or around $251 million on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Business Standard. The sale is expected to help the company meet the minimum public shareholding norms specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The shareholding of LG Electronics Inc in the company would be reduced from 85 per cent to 83 per cent after the sale.
The promoter will sell up to 13.58 million shares of the company through the block deal, representing around 2 per cent of its existing total share capital. The transaction is entirely a secondary sale.
The deal has a floor price of ₹1,709.3 per share, a 6 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,818.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Citigroup Global Markets India and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India are acting as placement agents for the transaction. The promoter will have a lock-in period of 180 days after the sale.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 25 2026 | 7:15 PM IST