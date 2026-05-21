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LG Electronics India reports 8.2% fall in Q4 profit despite sales growth

LG Electronics India reported an 8.2 per cent decline in fourth-quarter net profit as rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices weighed on margins

LG Electronics

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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LG Electronics India saw its net profit decline 8.2 per cent in Q4FY26 due to margin pressures arising from rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices.
 
Its net sales rose 8.1 per cent to ₹8,054 crore in the January-March quarter due to strong performance driven by broad-based demand recovery across categories, and continued premiumisation momentum led by large-panel TVs, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, and 5-star-rated air conditioners, the company said in its earnings release.
 
“Despite a complex global environment, LGE India has remained customer-focused, agile, and growth-oriented. We are navigating these macro challenges with calibrated actions and continued investment in premiumisation to ensure that LGE India is well-positioned to lead this transition,” said Hong Ju Jeon, managing director, LG Electronics India, in the release.
 
 
“Our three strategic pillars — Make-in-India, Make-for-India, and Make-India-Global — are actively shaping our business. Our new Essential Series range is not only driving growth in India but will also now be exported to 22 countries in FY27,” Jeon added.
   

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Topics : LG Electronics Q4 Results Consumer electronics

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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