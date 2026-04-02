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LG Electronics crosses one million AC sales in Q1 2026 amid strong demand

LG Electronics India crosses one million AC sales in Q1 2026, marking its fastest summer start, driven by early product launches, strong demand and supply chain efficiency

LG Electronics

To continue to this demand, the company is also expanding its AC manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh | Image: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

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Consumer durables maker LG Electronics India on Thursday announced that it sold over one million air conditioners in the first quarter of 2026 (calendar year).
 
“This landmark achievement marks the fastest and strongest start to a summer season in the company’s history in India. This milestone not only underscores LGE India’s exceptional execution capabilities and supply chain agility, but also cements its position as the decisive leader in India’s fast-growing and highly competitive air conditioner market,” the company stated in a release.
 
The company stated that a key driver behind this milestone was its first-mover advantage in launching the new BEE star-rated compliant AC line-up “well ahead of the season, ensuring that retail partners and consumers could seamlessly transition to superior, energy-efficient products without disruption.”
 
 
The company’s marketing campaign during the ICC World Cup earlier this year also enabled reach and consumer engagement at scale.
 
“Crossing one million AC sales in a single quarter is not just a commercial milestone — it is a powerful statement of the trust that millions of consumers place in LG every day,” said Hong Ju Jeon, managing director, LG Electronics India.

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“India is one of LG’s most strategically vital markets globally, and this result reflects the depth of our commitment to our consumers, our partners, and to India’s sustainable development,” he further said, adding that the company is investing heavily in innovation, distribution, and localisation.
 
To continue to this demand, the company is also expanding its AC manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
 
“Building on this momentum, we are focused on delivering advanced, energy-efficient cooling solutions tailored for domestic and global consumers. We are highly motivated by our first-quarter AC performance and anticipate stronger demand in the second quarter of the year, aided by the GST cuts on ACs,” said Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer at the company.
 

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Topics : LG Electronics Inverter AC sales air conditioner

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

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