Liberty Mutual to increase stake in Liberty General Insurance to 74%

US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance on Monday said that it has increased its shareholding in Liberty General Insurance Limited (LGI) to 74 per cent. This development follows its earlier stake increase in Liberty Mutual’s stake from 49 per cent to 55.40 per cent in September 2025.

Liberty General Insurance is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investments Holdings Pte. Ltd., a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Enam Securities. As of December 2025, Liberty Mutual Insurance had nearly 55.4 per cent stake, Enam Securities had 26 per cent and DP Jindal owned Diamond Dealtrade had 18.6 per cent stake.

Commenting on this development, Matthew Jackson, President, Liberty International Insurance APAC, said: “India remains an important market for Liberty Mutual as we build our business across Asia Pacific, supported by strong fundamentals and significant opportunity for growth. Increasing our shareholding in Liberty General Insurance allows us to further develop the business and bring our global capabilities more directly to the market.”

Post the government announcement of 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) along with better investment norms and higher management control for foreign players is fuelling interest in the Indian insurance sector, with more focus on non-life insurance.

The general insurer commenced operations in 2013 as a joint venture between Liberty Mutual Insurance and the Videocon Group - Liberty Videocon General Insurance. However, in March 2018, owing to financial difficulties, Videocon exited the venture by selling its entire stake to the DP Jindal Group and Enam Securities. It was set up with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions.

The company has an employee strength of over 1,300 and a presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and Union Territories. Its partner network includes over 6,500 hospitals and more than 6,100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, among others. In FY26, the company’s gross direct premium underwritten rose by 25.31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,814.82 crore, while the general insurance industry recorded nearly 8 per cent YoY growth to Rs 2.78 trillion, according to General Insurance Council data.

Parag Ved, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, said: “With stronger backing from Liberty Mutual, we are now better positioned to expand our distribution footprint and deepen our presence across retail and commercial line segments. Our focus remains on building a business that is consistent, resilient, and built on sound fundamentals, while remaining adaptable in a market that is defined by constant change.”

On Sunday, Prudential plc also announced plans to acquire 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance and reduce its existing 22 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance – its life insurance joint venture in partnership with ICICI Bank – to under 10 per cent. Recently, Australia-based QBE Insurance Group also announced acquisition of its 51 per cent stake in Raheja QBE General Insurance from its Indian partner Prism Johnson for Rs 324 crore, taking full control of the general insurer.

One of the major deals announced in the industry was the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group to enter the reinsurance market. Allianz Group exited its two insurance joint ventures with Bajaj Group, with the latter acquiring the entire stake for Rs 24,180 crore.