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Lilly backs regulatory action after fake Mounjaro seizure in Gurugram

Drugmaker highlights patient safety risks and pledges cooperation with authorities after seizure of suspected counterfeit Mounjaro products in Gurugram

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Monday said it welcomes the ongoing investigations after authorities seized suspected counterfeit versions of its drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in Gurugram.
 
The seizure was carried out by officials of the Haryana State Drugs Regulatory Authority as part of an enforcement drive targeting the circulation of spurious pharmaceutical products.
 
According to the company, the seized items were suspicious products allegedly bearing the Mounjaro brand name, which is used globally for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and has also gained traction in weight management.
 
“We have been made aware of a recent development in relation to the seizure of suspicious and counterfeit products that allegedly carry our product brand name Mounjaro,” a company spokesperson said in a statement, attributing the action to state regulators in Gurugram.
 
 
The company emphasised that patient safety remains its highest priority and welcomed the swift action taken by authorities against the distribution of illicit medicines. It added that counterfeit drugs pose significant health risks, as their quality, safety, and efficacy cannot be assured.
 
Lilly said it is actively assisting the investigation and will continue to collaborate with regulatory and law enforcement agencies, both in India and globally, to address the growing challenge of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
 
The drugmaker also called for sustained and coordinated enforcement efforts across jurisdictions to effectively tackle the issue. “Stronger, coordinated enforcement must be sustained if we are to protect patients from unsafe fake medicines,” the spokesperson added.
 

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Topics : Eli Lilly weight loss drugs

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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