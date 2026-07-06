Lockheed Martin to acquire Ultra Maritime in $3.45 billion deal

Lockheed Martin will acquire naval defence company Ultra Maritime from private equity firm Advent for $3.45 billion, Advent said on Monday.

Ultra Maritime, which specialises in anti-submarine warfare and undersea defence technologies, is part of Cobham Ultra. The business was created after Advent acquired British aerospace company Cobham in 2019 and combined it with Ultra Electronics following its acquisition in 2022.

Earlier this year, Ultra Maritime received a development contract from the US Navy for its underwater acoustic decoy, designed to protect ships and submarines from torpedoes.