Lodha Developers aims 2.5x jump in annual PAT to ₹8,500 cr by FY31: MD

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd aims for a 2.5 times jump in its annual net profit to over Rs 8,500 crore by the 2030-31 fiscal year as it remains bullish on demand for homes and commercial properties.

In a conference call with analysts, Lodha Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha highlighted the company's strong growth since listing on stock exchanges in April 2021.

"In fiscal '21, which was the peak of COVID, we did Rs 60 billion of pre-sales. In FY26, we did Rs 205 billion, a 28 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate)," Abhishek said.

More importantly, he added, the PAT (profit after tax) has grown more than 6 times over the same period, touching Rs 3,430 crore this year with a 20 per cent margin.

"Over the medium term, our goal is focused on 20 per cent CAGR in PAT and therefore, moving from about Rs 34 billion for fiscal '26 to more than Rs 85 billion by fiscal '31," said Abhishek, according to a transcript uploaded on stock exchanges.

"The building blocks are all in place, a strong development pipeline, a deepening annuity income base, a balance sheet with significant capacity and a brand that continues to command a very strong market position amongst consumers on the back of superior product and service delivery," he asserted.

Recently, Lodha Developers reported that its net profit increased to Rs 3,430.7 crore last fiscal from Rs 2,766.6 crore in the preceding financial year.

Its total income grew to Rs 17,119.5 crore last fiscal from Rs 14,169.8 crore in 2024-25.

"The Indian housing market is in the early stages of a structural expansion that is likely to last for decades. The convergence of rising incomes, urbanisation, supply consolidation and improving infrastructure creates a backdrop that is truly unique," said Abhishek.

He noted that the company is well-positioned to grow its market share in this environment, and "we intend to do so profitably and with discipline".

As of 1st April 2026, Abhishek said the company's existing land bank has the potential to generate Rs 2 trillion worth of sales. This is excluding the long-term land in its townships, which will not be used in the next 5 years.

Out of this, Lodha Developers will launch nearly Rs 22,000 crore worth of residential properties for sale during the current 2026-27 fiscal.

According to its latest presentation, the company plans to launch 15 million sq ft for sale during this fiscal year with an estimated revenue of Rs 21,800 crore.

These projects would be launched in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

On the pre-sales or sales bookings front, Lodha Developers has set a target to achieve 17 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal to Rs 24,000 crore, amid strong housing demand.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's sales bookings rose 16 per cent to Rs 20,530 crore from Rs 17,630 crore in the preceding year.

Although housing demand has tapered since 2025 after a strong growth during the 2022-2024 period, big branded companies have been performing well because of their financial and operational capabilities to execute projects.

Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

It has developed more than 100 million sq ft so far.

Besides housing, the company is also developing commercial properties and data centres.

On the land bank, Abhishek said the company will now invest less in further land acquisition, improving free cash flow.

The company acquired 12 land parcels during the 2025-26 fiscal year across MMR Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

These 12 land parcels will be used to develop projects, mainly housing, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 60,000 crore.