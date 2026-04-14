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Lodha Developers expects ₹2 trillion revenue from monetisation of land bank

In the last few years, Lodha Developers has been aggressively acquiring land, both through outright purchases and joint ventures with land owners

branded residence, housing, real estate

Lodha Developers has significant presence in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru housing markets | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd's existing land bank has the potential to generate about ₹2 trillion revenue in the coming years, and the company will now invest less on further land acquisition, improving free cash flow.

In the last few years, Lodha Developers has been aggressively acquiring land, both through outright purchases and joint ventures with land owners.

In its latest operational update, Lodha Developers informed that the company acquired 12 land parcels during the last 2025-26 fiscal across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. These 12 land parcels will be used to develop projects, mainly housing, with an estimated revenue potential or gross development value (GDV) of ₹60,000 crore.

 

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company acquired 10 land parcels, having a revenue potential of ₹23,700 crore.

"As of 1st April 2026, the company has a GDV amounting to ₹2 trillion available for sale (excluding land bank in townships which will not be used in the next 5 years)," Lodha Developers said in the operational update.

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Consequently, the company said it would reduce investments on land acquisition over the next 24 months and increase free cash flow.

Lodha Developers has significant presence in MMR, Pune and Bengaluru housing markets. It has recently acquired land in Delhi-NCR.

Post-COVID, housing sales as well as prices have surged on pent-up demand. The market share of big, branded and reputed developers in the total sales is increasing gradually.

To meet this demand, all major realtors have been acquiring land in a big way for the development of residential projects.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, Lodha Developers' sales bookings or pre-sales rose 16 per cent to ₹20,530 crore from ₹17,630 crore in the preceding year.

"March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war, leading to pre-sales being ₹470 crore below guidance," the company pointed out.

Lodha Developers had set a target of achieving ₹21,000 crore pre-sales during the 2025-26 fiscal.

The collection of funds from customers against pre-sales rose 5 per cent last fiscal to ₹15,160 crore.

Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It has completed more than 100 million sq ft so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Lodhas Developers Lodha Group Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms Real estate developers

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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