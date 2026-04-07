Iran war-led deferments drag Lodha Developers' FY26 pre-sales below target

Real estate firm Lodha Developers has missed its pre-sales guidance for the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), as March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war, leading to pre-sales being ₹470 crore below the FY26 guidance, the company stated.

The company’s pre-sales for FY26 stood at ₹20,530 crore, growing at 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but missing out on its guidance of ₹21,000 crore. However, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales at ₹5,890 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26).

How did Lodha perform on collections and cash flows?

The company’s collections for the quarter under review were ₹5,230 crore, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y, significantly picking up from the previous quarter as construction activity ramped up. Lodha’s collections for Q3 FY26 were ₹3,560 crore. Meanwhile, its FY26 collections stood at ₹ 15,160 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y.

In Q4 FY26, Lodha added one project to its portfolio in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,300 crore. During FY26, it added 12 projects across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, and the national capital region (NCR) with a GDV of ₹60,000 crore, 2.4 times of its annual guidance for business development.

What is Lodha’s outlook on projects and investments?

As of April 1, 2026, the company has projects with a GDV amounting to ₹2 trillion available for sale, excluding the land bank in townships, which will not be used in the next five years. Consequently, Lodha expects to reduce business development investments over the next 24 months and increase free cash flow.

Further, during the quarter, the company’s net debt reduced by ₹800 crore to ₹5,370 crore on the back of strong collections. “Despite significant investment in business development in FY26, our net debt/equity stands at 0.23x, well below our target ceiling of 0.5x,” the company noted.