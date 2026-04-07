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Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers' pre-sales up 23% at ₹5,890 cr in Q4, misses annual target

Lodha Developers' pre-sales up 23% at ₹5,890 cr in Q4, misses annual target

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose 16 per cent to ₹20,530 crore from ₹17,630 crore in the preceding year

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers had set a target of achieving ₹21,000 crore worth pre-sales during the 2025-26 fiscal | Image: Lodha group website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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Realty firm Lodha Developers on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent increase in pre-sales to ₹5,890 crore during the last quarter, but failed to meet the annual target because of West Asia conflict.

The pre-sales or sales bookings stood at ₹4,810 crore in the year-ago period.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose 16 per cent to ₹20,530 crore from ₹17,630 crore in the preceding year.

In a regulatory filing, the company shared the operational update of the January-March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

"We achieved our best ever quarterly pre-sales of ₹5,890 crore in Q4, FY26 (+23 per cent year-on-year)," Lodha said.

 

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"Our pre- sales for the full year stood at ₹20,530 crore in FY26 (+16% YoY growth), March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war leading to pre-sales being ₹470 crore below guidance," the company pointed out.

Lodha Developers had set a target of achieving ₹21,000 crore worth pre-sales during the 2025-26 fiscal.

Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

It has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru.

The company has acquired land in Delhi-NCR to develop housing projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Lodha Developers Lodha Group Lodha panel Lodhas Developers Real Estate Q4 Results

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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