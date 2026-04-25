Lodha Developers targets 17% pre-sales growth in FY27 at ₹24,000 crore

Realty firm Lodha Developers has set a target of achieving 17 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal to ₹24,000 crore, amid strong housing demand.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's sales bookings rose 16 per cent to ₹20,530 crore from ₹17,630 crore in the preceding year.

In its latest investors presentation, Lodha Developers has given a guidance of achieving ₹24,000 crore worth of sales bookings during the current 2026-27 fiscal.

Although housing demand has tapered since 2025 after a strong growth during 2022-2024 period, the big branded companies have been performing well because of their financial and operational capabilities to execute projects.

On Friday, Lodha Developers reported that its net profit increased to ₹3,430.7 crore from ₹2,766.6 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income grew to ₹17,119.5 crore last fiscal from ₹14,169.8 crore in 2024-25.

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO of Lodha Developers, said the company delivered record profitability in FY26.

"Our focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation with low leverage has enabled us scale up our business significantly over the last few years.

"What is heartening is that this performance has come through despite multiple geopolitical headwinds in the last 12 months, reaffirming the resilience of housing demand from the top brands," Abhishek added.

Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It has developed more than 100 million square feet so far.

The company has a presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru markets. It has bought land in Delhi-NCR to develop a housing project.