LPG crisis: HungerBox invests ₹3.5 crore in shift to electric cooking

The supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been limited due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime chokepoint.

Sandipan Mitra, the firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said that continued reliance on a single fuel source, subject to external disruptions, is proving increasingly challenging for the overall food ecosystem.

As a result, the financial aid initiative will support the company’s food partners/vendors to sustain output while reducing long-term dependence on LPG. The company works with over 800 partners/vendors.

Notably, HungerBox is a business-to-business platform that provides end-to-end cafeteria management and digitalisation solutions to corporate offices, tech parks, educational institutes and healthcare facilities. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm currently manages over 1,000 cafés across 45 cities. Some of its clients are information technology firms, including IBM, Accenture, Wipro and TCS.

Due to the shortage of cylinders, the company had limited menus at its clients’ offices. However, it expects that alternative solutions will soon be deployed to restore normalcy.

Mitra shared that while established food chains like Domino’s Pizza, La Pinoz Pizza, Burger Singh, Pizza Hut and others constitute nearly 20–25 per cent of its food partners, regional outlets constitute the remaining 70–75 per cent.

“The nature of food in our country is quite localised and is region-specific. There are hardly a lot of national brands and chains. So, the players at the top of the pyramid can solve for themselves as they are well-funded and have good cash flows. But the remaining portion of the pyramid, which is 70–75 per cent of our food partners, requires support,” Mitra said, mentioning that it has disbursed the investment amount to local, regional food partners.

The company said that while it is currently focusing on electrification, going forward, it will also focus on using electricity generated from renewable sources to power its electric appliances.