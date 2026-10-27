L&T secures ₹5,000 crore-plus orders for Dhaka Metro Line 1 systems

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its transportation business vertical has secured major design-and-build orders for two key system packages of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 1), or Dhaka Metro, in Bangladesh.

The company classifies contracts valued above ₹5,000 crore as major orders.

The orders comprise contract packages for track works and electrical systems, apart from signalling, telecommunications and platform screen doors (PSDs). These pertain to Bangladesh’s first underground metro project.

Prior to this, L&T had won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, Bangladesh’s first metro rail corridor, which is currently in commercial operation.

“With a strong track record of delivering E&M systems for the Dhaka Metro Line 6 with the highest standards of quality and timely execution, and more recently, for the Jakarta Metro, which is under execution, we are well positioned to leverage our experience in seamlessly integrating multiple systems in close coordination with OEMs and stakeholders,” said Ramkumar S, senior executive vice-president and head – Transportation Infrastructure, L&T.

The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will provide a modern mass transit system spanning around 31 km.

It includes the Airport Route from Kamalapur to Airport and the Purbachal Route from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal, with 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj.

The company said the two packages form the core operational systems of Dhaka Metro Line 1 and will help deliver a reliable urban transit solution for Dhaka.

As part of the orders, L&T, along with its Japanese partner Sumitomo Corporation, will undertake the design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of the complete track works, power supply and distribution system, traction substations, overhead catenary system and associated electrical facilities across the corridor.