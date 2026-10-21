L&T wins large orders for Central Secretariat, Amaravati office towers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won two large orders for building contracts, from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in New Delhi and the Andhra Pradesh government in Amaravati, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The orders were awarded to the company's Public Spaces, Airports & Health (PAH) business vertical. The orders are classified as 'large', valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore. The company did not disclose the exact value of the two contracts.

The first order, awarded by the CPWD, involves the construction of Common Central Secretariat buildings 4 and 5 in New Delhi. The two buildings will have a combined built-up area of 32.8 lakh square feet and will comprise a basement, ground floor and seven upper floors.

L&T's scope of work includes structural and architectural works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services, and external development. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance period.

The second order, awarded by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, covers the construction of two office towers on either side of the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre. The proposed towers will each have a configuration of basement, ground floor and 47 upper floors, with a combined built-up area of 37.5 lakh square feet.

Under the design-and-build contract, L&T will undertake shell and core works. The project is scheduled for completion within 30 months.

“These latest orders further reinforce the confidence that government agencies place in L&T’s ability to undertake demanding projects and deliver them to the highest standards,” the company said in the statement.