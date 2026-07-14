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LTM expects AI revenue to outpace traditional services: CEO Venu Lambu

LTM expects AI revenue to grow faster than its traditional IT services business as enterprise adoption accelerates, with demand rising for deployment of advanced AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI

LTM CEO Venu Lambu

LTM CEO Venu Lambu

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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Indian software services firm LTM expects AI revenue to outpace its traditional services business, CEO Venu Lambu told ​Reuters, betting that enterprises will need IT companies to deploy ​powerful large language models from firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

Investor worries ‌that increasingly capable AI models could disrupt the businesses of traditional IT services firms have led to India's Nifty IT index falling more than 23 per cent year-to-date, on course for its second-biggest loss since 2008.

LTM, which on Monday signed a partnership with Anthropic to deploy Claude to enterprise clients, is betting that these models will help create a new implementation market for IT firms "with the right context at the right costs".

 

"Pretty much all" deals have an AI component to them, Lambu said, but expensive frontier models are not ‌needed for every business scenario, he added.

Instead, the acceleration of AI adoption could see projects start off small and varied, "but once you deliver a proof point to the customer, it just multiplies with the same customers," he said, adding he expects enterprise AI adoption to accelerate in the second half of fiscal year 2027.

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LTM, which posted a 6.1 per cent year-on-year rise in first-quarter revenue, disclosed its AI ​revenue for the first time - $150 million on a quarterly run-rate basis, or 12 per cent of total revenue, across three AI-native businesses.

These ‌are segments in which AI is designed as a core component from the ground up, while enterprise AI involves embedding AI into clients' technology ​stacks and ‌software processes. LTM does not count sales from enterprise AI in its AI revenue ‌bucket.

Larger peer HCLTech reported so-called advanced AI revenue of $171 million in the June quarter, about 4.6 per cent of overall revenue.

A "big concern" for clients is the token ‌costs ​involved with using AI ​models, Lambu said, as AI firms are increasingly shifting to token-based pricing that charges customers based on usage. The focus is on helping ‌companies establish governance ​frameworks to control usage and costs, he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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