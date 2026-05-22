LTM has offered to buy Randstad’s technology and consulting services business in Europe and Australia for about 160 million euros in cash, a move that will help the mid-tier IT services company expand its offerings in aerospace and defence, automotive, and financial services, the two companies said on Friday.

The deal will also help LTM expand its scale in the two geographies in high-growth verticals, besides complementary regional capabilities in domain-driven digital engineering, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT), supported by onshore and nearshore delivery through centres in Romania and Portugal.

“The proposed agreement is aligned with our five-year strategy to build a more resilient, diversified, balanced portfolio. By combining our global AI-centric capabilities with local context and industry depth, this acquisition would strengthen our ability to deliver compliant, domain-driven AI services and sovereign solutions in markets that are strategically important to us,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director of LTM.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by the third quarter of this financial year, would augment LTM’s global AI-centric capabilities with local domain and nearshore expertise crucial for delivering digital and AI transformation for customers in a sovereign, compliant and scalable model. It also includes a five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad’s India global capability centre.

The businesses being acquired have a combined revenue of 469 million euros, or more than $500 million, in 2025. They have about 2,900 billable employees.

Sander van ‘t Noordende, chief executive officer of Randstad, said: “The proposed agreement marks a deliberate step in our Partner For Talent strategy. By partnering with LTM, we would ensure our clients continue to receive world-class services while we streamline our portfolio to invest in growth segments and digital marketplaces that offer the most scale and value.”

LTM will get access to premier European clients, which include a global aircraft original equipment manufacturer (OEM), a French defence technology company, and two of the top four Australian banks, according to an investor presentation.

Europe contributed 15 per cent to the topline for LTM last fiscal, with North America contributing 73 per cent and emerging markets the rest. The deal will also help LTM improve client mining abilities and cross-sell its capabilities in cloud, data, enterprise platforms, customer experience and AI.

Lambu has been banking on large deals to drive topline growth in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. These are primarily cost takeout and efficiency-improvement deals as customers tighten spending.

LTM has been winning such deals at a rapid pace. It has signed two deals with the central government — one with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the other for upgrading the Permanent Account Number (PAN) network. He told Business Standard in January that there was a robust deal pipeline spilling into this financial year, comprising a mix of renewals and pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) deals, providing the company with better growth visibility.