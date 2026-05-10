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Home / Companies / News / LTTS CEO Amit Chadha's FY26 remuneration drops 17.4% to ₹15 crore

LTTS CEO Amit Chadha's FY26 remuneration drops 17.4% to ₹15 crore

The annual report noted that Chadha's remuneration was paid in US dollars, and the reported figure is the Indian rupee equivalent

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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L&T Technology Services (LTTS) CEO and MD Amit Chadha drew a total remuneration of Rs 14.96 crore for financial year 2025-26, a decline of 17.4 per cent from the previous year, according to the company's annual report.

Chadha's compensation package for the fiscal year included a base salary of  Rs 5.77 crore, a commission of Rs 2.62 crore, and variable pay of Rs 1.68 crore. Additionally, he received Rs 4.88 crore as perquisites related to the exercise of

  Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) granted over the past several years. The annual report noted that Chadha's remuneration was paid in US dollars, and the reported figure is the Indian rupee equivalent.

 

Despite the double-digit drop in his overall pay, the CEO's remuneration  was 147.63 times the median remuneration of LTTS employees.

The median salary of the company's employees stood at Rs 10.1 lakh as of March 31, 2026, registering an increase of 3.91 per cent during the financial year.

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Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Gupta took home Rs 3.83 crore, registering a dip of 3.6 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year, the report showed.

LTTS reported a 6.75 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 332 crore for January-March FY26. Revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 2,857.9 crore in Q4 FY26.

For full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, LTTS posted a net profit of Rs 1,279.2 crore, marginally higher by 0.98 per cent from Rs 1,266.7 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations came in 14 per cent higher at Rs 10,995.9 crore in FY26.

LTTS' FY26 large-deal bookings crossed USD 850 million. The company's employee strength stood at 23,830 at the end of FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : L&T Technology Services LTTS LTTS L&T LTTS

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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