LTTS launches AgenticIQ to move enterprise AI from pilots to production

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday launched AgenticIQ, an end-to-end agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform aimed at helping engineering and manufacturing companies deploy autonomous AI agents at scale.

The platform is designed to support multi-agent workflows across engineering, product development, manufacturing, industrial operations and customer experience, the company said in a regulatory filing.

LTTS said many enterprise AI projects continue to remain at the proof-of-concept stage because of fragmented engineering systems, manual processes and regulatory requirements. AgenticIQ is intended to address these constraints by embedding AI agents directly into engineering and production workflows.

The platform uses a planning-first architecture to turn existing engineering capabilities into specialised, reusable AI agents, the company statement said. It is designed to operate within enterprise governance frameworks, with controls aimed at protecting critical data, intellectual property and regulatory compliance.

AgenticIQ is cloud-agnostic, allowing companies to deploy the platform across cloud and on-premises environments. LTTS said this would allow enterprises to retain control over proprietary engineering knowledge, workflows and intellectual property while scaling AI applications.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's Claude will invisibly watermark AI-generated text: How it works The platform is initially positioned for sectors including automotive, industrial manufacturing, medical devices and healthcare, semiconductors, plant engineering and high-tech.

From AI pilots to production

The launch comes as companies increasingly look to move beyond standalone generative AI applications towards systems capable of planning tasks, coordinating with other AI agents and executing workflows with limited human intervention.

LTTS said AgenticIQ will form the foundation of its next-generation Engineering Intelligence solutions and an agentic-led engineering delivery model.

“The next phase of Engineering Intelligence will be defined by how effectively autonomous AI agents collaborate to solve complex industry challenges across engineering, production and customer experience,” Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, LTTS, said.

With AgenticIQ, the company is converting its existing AI-powered engineering capabilities into reusable agents on a unified platform, Chadha said, allowing enterprises to build, orchestrate and deploy agentic AI solutions at scale.