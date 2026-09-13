Luminous Power plans ₹2,000 crore investment in solar manufacturing

“We aim to grow Luminous business 3X in 4-5 years based on four pillars, including strengthening inverter and battery business, expansion of solar business, owning the technology both from hardware and software perspective, and operational excellence,” he told Business Standard in an interview. The company’s 1.2 Gigawatt (Gw) solar cell manufacturing plant in Gopalpur, Odisha, which will feed its PV module manufacturing facility in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, is expected to produce the first batch from May 2027. Luminous is also setting up advanced energy storage and manufacturing plant in Angul, Odisha.

Highlighting the growing importance of lithium-ion batteries its solar product portfolio, Abrol said the company is investing in the segment as a as part of an important technology transition. Luminous assembles lithium-ion cells to make battery packs. It commissioned a 500 Megawatt Hour lithium-ion battery assembly line at Baddi in January. The facility supports standalone battery packs and modules for stationary BESS.

“It can produce individual packs from 1.2 kWh to 16 kWh, with system-level scalability up to 112 kWh. We would address applications inside homes and also some BESS solutions for small C&I applications, which could replace DG sets,” Abrol said. The company also manufactures lead-acid batteries and is exploring chemistries like sodium. “We look at different applications, the cost of ownership and the safety aspects, and then determine what the best chemistry is for that application,” he said, adding that lead-acid has been a large-scale and successful chemistry in the Indian power backup space.

The power back-up firm, which is transitioning to energy solutions company, also has manufacturing facilities in Gagret in Himachal Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

With major focus on

residential rooftop solar and solar solutions for small small C&I businesses, Luminous wants to initially focus on in-house cell manufacturing and making the facility operationally viable with module manufacturing. It will then reassess feasibility between build versus buy, he said.

“Once we go beyond our 1.2 Gw capacity, the next step would be to see how we can scale with our own vendor partners. We could use their capacity through a more tolling-based mechanism and get the benefit of both logistics and manufacturing. Therefore, both cost-to-market and time-to-market improve,” Abrol said.

“One major challenge for consumers is deciding which company to buy a panel or inverter from. We fill this gap by addressing different parts of the solution. We want to strengthen our distribution and the system-integrator network to address the market faster and in a scalable way,” he added.