Lupin launches fixed-dose triple-combination inhaler for COPD in India

Drug major Lupin has launched Formoflo-G MDI, which it describes as the world’s first fixed-dose triple-combination metered-dose inhaler (MDI) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), in India following approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said the inhaler combines glycopyrronium bromide, formoterol fumarate and fluticasone propionate in a single device for the long-term management and treatment of moderate to severe COPD. The product is available as a twice-daily, single-strength fixed dose.

The launch comes as Lupin seeks to strengthen its position in India’s respiratory medicines market. The company said it ranked second in the respiratory therapy segment in India, based on IQVIA MAT March 2026 data.

Lupin estimates that more than 55 million people in India live with COPD, a chronic respiratory disease that remains a major cause of death and disability. The company said the new formulation is aimed at expanding treatment options for these patients.

Rajeev Sibal, president, India Region Formulations, Lupin, said the product brings three established therapies together in a single inhaler.

“It strengthens Lupin’s respiratory portfolio and provides healthcare professionals with an important treatment option for appropriate COPD patients. It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality therapies that help improve patient outcomes,” he added.

Lupin has a broad presence across India, the US, other developed markets and emerging markets, with products distributed in more than 100 markets. Its portfolio spans generics, complex generics, specialty medicines and biosimilars. The company has 15 manufacturing facilities and six research centres, with a workforce of more than 26,000.