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Lupin gets tentative US FDA approval for generic prostate cancer drug

The tentative approval allows Lupin to market the generic prostate cancer treatment in the US after patent and exclusivity barriers expire

Lupin chief executive officer Vinita Gupta and managing director Nilesh Gupta

Lupin chief executive officer Vinita Gupta and managing director Nilesh Gupta

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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Drugmaker Lupin Ltd on Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its generic version of Enzalutamide Tablets used in the treatment of prostate cancer.
 
The approval covers Lupin's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Enzalutamide Tablets in strengths of 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
According to Lupin, the US FDA has tentatively approved the 40 mg and 80 mg tablets as bioequivalent to Astellas Pharma's reference listed drug Xtandi for the approved indications.
 
The company added that while Xtandi is currently marketed in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths, its proposed 120 mg and 160 mg tablets are expected to provide healthcare professionals and patients with additional dosing options. 
 

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Globally, prostate cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men. Enzalutamide is used to treat advanced forms of the disease and works by blocking the effects of male hormones that help cancer cells grow.
 
Tentative approval means the product has met the US FDA's quality, safety and efficacy requirements but cannot be commercially launched in the United States until any existing patent or regulatory exclusivity on the reference product expires.
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company with operations in more than 100 markets and a portfolio spanning branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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