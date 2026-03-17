Lupin, Zydus partner to co-market semaglutide injection in India

Lupin said on Monday that it entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Zydus Lifesciences to co-market an innovative semaglutide injection in India. This move aims to expand access to advanced therapies for patients with metabolic disorders, including Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and obesity. Under the semi-exclusive arrangement, Lupin will market the therapy under the brand names Semanext and Livarise, while Zydus will continue to sell the product under Semaglyn, Mashema and Alterme. The injectable therapy will be offered through a reusable pen device designed to simplify administration and improve patient convenience . As part of the agreement, Lupin will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees along with milestone-linked payments tied to pre-defined targets. The collaboration brings together Lupin’s distribution network and market reach in India with Zydus’ development capabilities to expand access to innovative treatments.

Semaglutide belongs to the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) class of therapies increasingly used globally for treating type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management. It is indicated for adults whose blood sugar levels are not adequately controlled through diet and exercise, and can be used either as a standalone therapy when metformin is unsuitable or alongside other diabetes medicines. The drug is also prescribed for weight management in adults with obesity or those who are overweight with related health conditions such as hypertension or dyslipidemia.

Executives from both companies said the partnership reflects a shared objective of improving patient access to advanced therapies while supporting healthcare professionals in managing the growing burden of cardio-metabolic diseases in India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across more than 100 markets, while Zydus Lifesciences is an innovation-driven life sciences company with a strong presence in India and the United States.