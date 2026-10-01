Lure Holdings eyes $2.5 billion in annual branded realty projects in India

US-based global advisory and brand strategy platform Lure Holdings is targeting around $2.5 billion worth of real estate development annually in India as it enters the market through a partnership with Hyderabad-based real estate advisory firm Ciril, said Salvator Felous, founder and chief executive officer of Lure Holdings.

“The business plan is within the range of about USD 2.5 billion of development per year for the Indian market. It’s a substantial entry,” Felous told Business Standard.

To start with, the partnership is expected to drive around $2.5 billion in project value in India over the next 12 months through branded real estate curation. Lure and Ciril will identify and curate projects and partner with Indian developers who will fund and develop them, while Lure brings its global branded real estate expertise and access to a network of more than 300 luxury, lifestyle and fashion brands.

The company will work with Indian developers to bring global luxury, lifestyle, hospitality, wellness, fashion and retail brands into real estate projects, creating branded developments.

“We are partnering with developers. Our model is that developers make the investment in the buildings. Ciril is the one that's executing that curation. Our investment is to follow and give Ciril all the necessary tools to be successful,” Felous said.

Lure is initially looking to activate eight markets in India, including the four metros as well as Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Ciril, which has more than 45 offices across over 30 cities in India, will provide local market expertise and developer relationships, according to the companies.

Lure’s platform spans seven categories, including branded residential, hospitality, retail, land-to-brand, themed luxury, 55-plus active longevity communities and future-of-work destinations. The company said it works across both new construction and existing real estate that requires repositioning.

Lure said its current global development pipeline exceeds $2 billion. Its projects include the $1.2 billion S.S. United States floating luxury destination and the $500 million Armani Village Tulum branded residential and hospitality project in Mexico.

The company has collaborated with luxury brands including Armani, Versace, Gucci, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Michael Kors, Cartier and Ralph Lauren and has strategic alliances with institutions including Blackstone, Highgate and JLL, according to Lure.

The product mix will vary by market, Felous said. Markets could see different categories of branded real estate depending on local demand.

“Different markets have different products and requirements. We are curating and discussing different types of products across the categories offered by Lure,” said Vijay Sarathi, co-founder and chairman.

Felous said the partnership with Ciril was intended to combine Lure’s international brand expertise with local market relationships and knowledge.

“Ciril is executing as Lure India and is the key for Lure to develop this market with roots and meaningful relationships, and to curate all the different offerings,” he said.

Felous said Lure’s approach to luxury went beyond the materials used in a development, with the company focusing on what he described as the “emotional value” created by spaces.

On the broader real estate opportunity, Felous said India’s economic growth and wealth creation would create demand for new products. He said Lure’s long-term objective was to create globally recognised destinations that combine global standards with Indian culture.

“Our journey in India is to deliver a curation of globally recognised destinations that represent both global standards and Indian culture at the same time,” Felous said.